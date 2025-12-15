Insider Buying: The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) insider Graham Kitchen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £25,300.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Price Performance

MRC traded up GBX 1 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 252. 2,390,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,419. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 195 and a 1-year high of GBX 259. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 249.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.58.

The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The investment trust reported GBX 5.66 EPS for the quarter. The Mercantile Investment Trust had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 94.67%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust Approach

As one of the largest UK equity investment trusts and a history stretching back more than 130 years, The Mercantile Investment Trust enjoys a long and successful track record championing quality UK medium-sized and smaller companies.

