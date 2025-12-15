Pravin Desale Sells 839 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Pravin Desale sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $65,517.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 104,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,602.72. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pravin Desale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Pravin Desale sold 5,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $399,160.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 341,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.39, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.73. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $81.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Williams Trading set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

