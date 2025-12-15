HC Wainwright Raises BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $32.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 321.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,464. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -152.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alane P. Barnes sold 19,770 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $151,240.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,891.40. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 161,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,401 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,790,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,393,000 after buying an additional 1,246,633 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 12,169,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,505,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,208,000 after purchasing an additional 691,988 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,214,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,105,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,225,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,665,000 after purchasing an additional 947,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

