Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:CGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $124.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00. Citigroup traded as high as $113.52 and last traded at $112.9780, with a volume of 1888396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.80.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on C. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,313,000 after buying an additional 1,148,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,084,000 after acquiring an additional 411,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,612,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:CGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

