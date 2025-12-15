Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $124.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00. Citigroup traded as high as $113.52 and last traded at $112.9780, with a volume of 1888396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.80.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on C. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.47.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,313,000 after buying an additional 1,148,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,084,000 after acquiring an additional 411,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,612,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.