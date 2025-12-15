Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $138,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVV opened at $685.17 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The firm has a market cap of $719.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

