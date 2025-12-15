Rep. Richard McCormick Purchases Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Representative Richard McCormick (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). In a filing disclosed on December 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Analog Devices stock on November 5th.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/5/2025.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.92. 892,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,938. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.47. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $284.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $249.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.61.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,821,269.91. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,598. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,377,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after buying an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $351,943,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick’s career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

