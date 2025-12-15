Xai Trading Down 2.2% This Week (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Xai token can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Xai has a market cap of $27.10 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,292.35 or 1.01953912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88,547.54 or 1.01103485 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai’s launch date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 2,083,528,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,617,895,381 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. The Reddit community for Xai is https://reddit.com/r/xai_games/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 2,082,994,087.00642412 with 1,898,493,852.6358019 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.01680501 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $7,463,216.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

