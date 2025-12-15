Hedera Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $4.95 billion and approximately $112.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00014662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,476,304,285 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 42,476,304,285.18629722 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11999589 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 406 active market(s) with $112,225,088.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

