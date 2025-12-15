Wrapped TAO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.15 Million (WTAO)

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TAO token can now be bought for approximately $275.22 or 0.00314248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TAO has a total market capitalization of $14.15 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,292.35 or 1.01953912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88,547.54 or 1.01103485 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TAO Profile

Wrapped TAO’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 110,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Wrapped TAO is taobridge.xyz.

Wrapped TAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 110,042.34349112. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 285.6880722 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $201,990.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

