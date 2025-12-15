Verum Coin Price Reaches $4,989.17 (VERUM)

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Verum Coin has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Verum Coin token can currently be bought for $4,989.17 or 0.05549392 BTC on major exchanges. Verum Coin has a total market cap of $6.05 billion and $422.56 worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,292.35 or 1.01953912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,547.54 or 1.01103485 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Verum Coin

Verum Coin’s launch date was March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 10,171,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,671 tokens. Verum Coin’s official website is verumcoin.info. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin. The Reddit community for Verum Coin is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verum Coin is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Verum Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 10,167,800 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 4,989.16991805 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verum Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verum Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

