American Express Company $AXP Stock Holdings Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,886 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,034,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $278,307,000 after buying an additional 50,277 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,156 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $382.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $263.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.59.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,515 shares of company stock worth $20,658,509. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

