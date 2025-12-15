JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $375.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $370.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JPM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, KGI Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.05.

NYSE:JPM opened at $322.42 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $322.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $877.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $696,885,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,790,000 after buying an additional 1,964,958 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

