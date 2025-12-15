FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 76414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 4.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $597.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $255,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 132.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

