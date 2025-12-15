Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.4760, with a volume of 28148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HYMC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Hycroft Mining has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 18.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.71.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hycroft Mining

In other Hycroft Mining news, SVP David Brian Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 96,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,957.30. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eric Sprott bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,946,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,136,910.72. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,510,824 shares of company stock valued at $88,539,087. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 125.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,566,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 871,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 711.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 945,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 828,625 shares in the last quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 328.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 387,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 297,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Featured Articles

