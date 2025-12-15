Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.3293 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 29617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $619.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 46,682 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

