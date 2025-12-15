iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.5550, with a volume of 17092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%
The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period.
About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
