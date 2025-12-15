Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 241166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

NTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 28.27%.The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $140.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 134,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 284.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

