Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 28998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

