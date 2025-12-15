Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $41.7010, with a volume of 163617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $701.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNOV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $202,000. Talon Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

