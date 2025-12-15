Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $33.63 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total transaction of $31,605,171.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. This represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,284 shares of company stock valued at $41,648,819. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $262.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.96 and a 52 week high of $367.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.92.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.46.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

