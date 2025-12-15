Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $247.24 and last traded at $248.0550, with a volume of 778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.00.

Moog Trading Up 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

