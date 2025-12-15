Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kyverna Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2025

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTXGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,529 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 900% compared to the typical volume of 253 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYTX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 30.9%

NASDAQ:KYTX traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,372,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,258. The stock has a market cap of $503.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KYTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Kyverna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.