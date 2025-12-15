Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kyverna Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,529 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 900% compared to the typical volume of 253 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYTX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 30.9%

NASDAQ:KYTX traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,372,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,258. The stock has a market cap of $503.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyverna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KYTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Kyverna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.