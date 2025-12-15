AdaptHealth Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,236 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 402% compared to the typical daily volume of 644 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,774.35. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 87.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in AdaptHealth by 531.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 243,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,547. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.53%.The business had revenue of $820.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AdaptHealth

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.