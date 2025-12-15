Investors Buy Large Volume of XPO Put Options (NYSE:XPO)

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,780 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 406% compared to the average daily volume of 945 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded XPO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.75. The stock had a trading volume of 258,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,292. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average is $130.32. XPO has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.03.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 26.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in XPO by 23.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in XPO by 9.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of XPO by 72.8% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.