Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.51 and last traded at $93.19, with a volume of 269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.98.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOND. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.