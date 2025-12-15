Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $908.35 and last traded at $889.8880, with a volume of 503440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $899.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $977.00 target price (up from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.50.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $807.88 and its 200 day moving average is $751.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 30.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

