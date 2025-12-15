Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $27.95 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $27.95 or 0.00031914 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $278.39 million and $24.45 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00014139 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 83.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,434.55 or 0.31324737 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound's total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,959,920 tokens. Compound's official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound's official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,959,916.40661431 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 28.75825002 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 611 active market(s) with $25,496,265.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

