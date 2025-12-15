Konnect (KCT) Price Hits $0.0009

Konnect (KCT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $264.09 thousand worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,166,666,705 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

