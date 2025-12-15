Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RVTY. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $107.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

NYSE RVTY traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.45. 229,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $81.36 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.75 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.8% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 19.4% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Revvity by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Revvity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

