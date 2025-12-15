Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 106,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,294. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.19 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 49.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

