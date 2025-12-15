Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stake Raised by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,282 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 9.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $53,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $27.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

