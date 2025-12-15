Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $12.84 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $12.84 or 0.00014662 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and approximately $302.24 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 461,123,599 coins and its circulating supply is 429,454,499 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.