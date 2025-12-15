Nosana (NOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.73 Million

Nosana (NOS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Nosana token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nosana has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and $247.17 thousand worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nosana has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nosana

Nosana’s launch date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,573,538 tokens. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 0.23365179 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $203,604.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

