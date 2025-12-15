Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,516 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $359.52 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $357.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.38.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.17.

View Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.