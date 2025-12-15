Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $18.05, but opened at $18.94. Bank of America now has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Schrodinger shares last traded at $18.2090, with a volume of 103,119 shares.

SDGR has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Schrodinger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schrodinger in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

In related news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $29,392.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,774.18. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 2,530.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 336,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 323,592 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Schrodinger by 4.7% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 66,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the third quarter worth about $286,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 43.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 68.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.24%. Schrodinger’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

