iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Boosted by NWF Advisory Services Inc.

NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $685.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $677.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $649.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

