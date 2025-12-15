Troy Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,030 shares of company stock worth $12,240,570. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE MCD opened at $316.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

