Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Lowered by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 7.6% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $72,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $613.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $613.64 and its 200 day moving average is $581.01. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

