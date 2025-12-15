Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $225.00 price target on the stock. Charles River Laboratories International traded as high as $202.00 and last traded at $198.0820, with a volume of 1881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.03.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 1st. William Blair raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -125.13, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

