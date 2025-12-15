Vestwell Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Vestwell Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,718,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,986,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 15.7% of Vestwell Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vestwell Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,592,000 after buying an additional 20,481,030 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,187,000 after buying an additional 4,920,805 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34,510.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,764,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after buying an additional 3,753,737 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.