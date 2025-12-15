Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $155.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.53.

Shopify Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $164.19 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.60 and its 200 day moving average is $140.02.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

