Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Guggenheim

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Guggenheim from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.04.

Get Accenture alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $274.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.48 and a 200-day moving average of $264.85. The firm has a market cap of $180.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Accenture has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Accenture by 13.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 630,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,371,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Accenture by 19.5% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 299,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,802,000 after purchasing an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.