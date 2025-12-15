V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. Invests $484,000 in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.38. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $120.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

