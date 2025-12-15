Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Sells 37,815 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 37,815 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $85.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $176.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,625 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,660. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

