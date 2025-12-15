Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 79,096 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1,166.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,875 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,096 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Adobe by 5.2% in the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.15.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $356.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.58 and a 52-week high of $474.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

