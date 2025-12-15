Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,027.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $939.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $820.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $971.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,121.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

