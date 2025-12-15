Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Bought by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

