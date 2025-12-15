Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 2,440 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $363,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 204.8% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $542.32 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 109,043 shares of company stock worth $60,816,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.79.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

