MRP Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 260,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,975,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 132,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

GOOGL opened at $309.29 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,750 shares of company stock valued at $60,496,098. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.22.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

