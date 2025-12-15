Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,482 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $398,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $309.33 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.47 and its 200 day moving average is $278.32. The stock has a market cap of $289.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.